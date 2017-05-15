Deputies discover more than 600 pounds of marijuana on a train

WOODSBORO, TEXAS (KIII NEWS) - Refugio County Sheriff's deputies found more than 600 pounds of marijuana onboard a train about six miles south of Woodsboro, Texas, Monday while searching a train for illegal immigrants.

U.S. Border Patrol agents seized the marijuana and arrested one illegal immigrant. Authorities said two others ran into a farm. The Woodsboro Police Department was also involved in the investigation.

Photos courtesy Refugio County Sheriff's Office

