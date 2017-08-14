DPS investigating two separate rollover accidents

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating two fatal accidents that happened over the weekend.

The first accident happened around 12:15 a.m. Sunday about seven miles east of Odem. The driver of a Tahoe was traveling west on FM 631, went off road and overturned multiple times, ejecting the driver, 51-year-old Jimmie Phillips of Odem. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said Phillips was not wearing a seatbelt.

The second accident happened around 6:15 a.m. Sunday on Highway 16, about six miles south of Freer in Duval County.

Troopers said 18-year-old Sergio Gabriel Garza and a passenger were traveling north on Highway 16. Troopers said for an unknown reason the vehicle went off road and ended up going airborne, striking a fence and rolling multiple times in a field.

Authorities said Garza was also not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both accidents are still under investigation.

