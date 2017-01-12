Driver killed after rolling vehicle, crashing into tree

REFUGIO (KIII NEWS) - Refugio police confirmed to 3News Thursday that 38-year-old Rene Jaso was killed Monday night after a single-vehicle accident on Highway 77 right inside of Refugio city limits.

Jaso was traveling into town when he lost control of his sport utility vehicle, struck a traffic sign and rolled into a tree. HALO Flight was requested but Jaso died at Refugio County Memorial Hospital before he could be air-lifted.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is assisting Refugio police in the investigation. They will reconstruct the accident and also determine if alcohol was a factor.

