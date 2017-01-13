Enrollment numbers rise, construction projects planned for TAMUK

KINGSVILLE (KIII NEWS) - Enrollment figures at Texas A&M University-Kingsville show a three-percent increase over last spring, and that has officials smiling.

They are also happy that the new Intramural Sports Complex is nearly complete. The beach volleyball courts are still under construction as are the new tennis courts. Both have to be finished by early February because both sports are set to begin that month.

The $7 million complex was paid for by student activity fees.

The University is also getting ready to begin other construction projects that include a $60 million music building.

