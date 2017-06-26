Federal officials with FAA and NTSB investigating fire at small airport in San Patricio County

SAN PATRICIO COUNTY (KIII NEWS) - The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a plane crash at the McCampbell-Porter Airport in San Patricio County.

According to troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety, it was around 10:45AM Tuesday when a small plane was taxiing the runway and the wing of the plane clipped a small mowing tractor on a flatbed trailer. The collision sparked a large fire that was put out by various local fire departments.

The pilot of the plane and a person driving the truck pulling the flatbed trailer were both able to escape with out serious injury.

Investigators with the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are on the way to the scene to complete a report. DPS troopers are securing the scene until they arrive.

Initial reports suggest the driver of the truck may be at fault for failing to yield the right of way on the runway.

