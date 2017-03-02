Fifth anniversary of Erika Deleon homicide cold case

FALFURRIAS (KIII NEWS) - The fifth anniversary of the death of Erika Deleon is coming up on March 28. Her family and authorities said it is time for her accused killer to be brought to justice.

Eusebio Deleon, her estranged husband, was accused of the crime but took off after making bond. Now he is on the State's Top 10 Most Wanted list.

U.S. Marshal's, the FBI, Texas Rangers and other Brooks County lawmen are looking for Deleon. He made bond in December of 2013, cut off his ankle monitor and fled. The Falfurrias fugitive has been on the run since.

Pedro Cantu, Erika's father, told us 3News there is not a day that goes by that he doesn't think of his daughter. He's also focused on finding Deleon. He said Deleon used to work with him when he went out on carpentry jobs.

Cantu believes Deleon murdered his daughter after seeing his estranged wife out with another man. He also told 3News that U.S. Marshal's have told him about a couple of recent leads in the case.

Falfurrias Police Chief Alberto Gonzalez said he worked on the murder investigation and felt justice was going to be carried out in the case until Deleon left town.

"One day we'll catch him," Gonzalez said. "Somebody out there will recognize him. Report him. And I think we'll bring him to justice and I can't wait for that day."

Brooks County Sheriff Benny Martinez revealed that a few weeks ago there was another possible sighting of Deleon along the border.

The Falfurrias district attorney is also confident that Deleon will end up back in court.

Until then, Cantu continues to carry on with his life and hopes that one day his daughter's accused killer will be found and have his day in court.

(© 2017 KIII)