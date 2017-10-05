Foster care high school students learn about college life

KINGSVILLE (KIII NEWS) - Foster care students currently attending high school were at Texas A&M University-Kingsville Thursday for a preview of college.

The students learned what help they can receive when transitioning from high school to the college life. Foster children who reside in Texas can have their college tuition and fees waived.

The event was hosted by the TAMUK Fostering Towards Success student organization support group.

If you would like more information you can call the State's adoption assistance program specialist at 1-800-233-3405.

