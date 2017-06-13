Fulton Mansion hosting first free concert event Tuesday night

ROCKPORT (KIII NEWS) - The Fulton Mansion will be hosting a free concert event Tuesday evening featuring a blend of classic rock, country music and the blues.
It's their first ever Music at the Mansion event, and it runs from 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Fulton Mansion, located at 317 Fulton Road in Rockport.
Organizers said to be sure to bring a chair or a blanket to sit on.
© 2017 KIII-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs