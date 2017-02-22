House Speaker Ryan visits U.S.-Mexico border

MCALLEN (KIII NEWS) - House Speaker Paul Ryan got a firsthand look Wednesday at the U.S.-Mexico border as the Trump administration steps up immigration enforcement and prepares to ask Congress to pay for a border wall.

It was the first time the Wisconsin Republican has visited the border. He arrived Wednesday in McAllen with a small group of lawmakers. His spokesperson said he will "examine the challenges of securing our border and learn more about the issues facing border communities."

