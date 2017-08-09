Human remains discovered on Kenedy County ranch

KLEBERG COUNTY, TEXAS (KIII NEWS) - A rancher in Kleberg County made a grim discovery Monday afternoon when he found the remains of a person.

U.S. Border Patrol agents out of Kingsville were notified by the ranch manager. The Kenedy County Sheriff's Office, Border Patrol agents and Justice of the Peace Pattie Fain investigated.

Authorities said a Honduran ID was found nearby.

© 2017 KIII-TV