Inmate escapes Three Rivers prison camp for fourth time

THREE RIVERS (KIII NEWS) - For the fourth time since March, a federal inmate serving a 12-year sentence for three counts of marijuana possession has escaped a prison camp in Three Rivers.

Now, U.S. Marshals are searching for him.

Authorities said 36-year-old Humberto Suarez left the grounds of a federal corrections unit on Highway 72 Tuesday and was discovered missing around midnight Wednesday.

Suarez stands about five-foot two and has brown hair and brown eyes. If you have any information that can lead to his arrest, please call 713-718-4800.

© 2017 KIII-TV