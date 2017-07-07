Jim Wells County authorities honor slain officers

ALICE (KIII NEWS) - A memorial to slain officers was unveiled Thursday and on Friday, a special service was held at El Centro College.

Governor Greg Abbott also issued a statewide call to stand with law enforcement.

The Jim Wells County Sheriff’s Department posted a video of them with Alice police officers. They met up at Alice City Hall to honor all peace officers across the state of Texas with their emergency lights turned on as a symbol of solidarity and respect for the essential role of law enforcement.

