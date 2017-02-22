Jim Wells County Sheriff's Department looking for fugitive

JIM WELLS COUNTY (KIII NEWS) - The Jim Wells County Sheriff's Department is looking for 32-year-old Matthew Steven Garcia, a man wanted for assaulting a public servant, evading and resisting arrest.

Garcia stands about five-foot eight, weights about 150 pounds, has brown eyes and brown hair. His last known address was in Alice, Texas.

If you have any information as to Garcia's whereabouts, please contact the Jim Wells County Sheriffs Department at 361-668-0341.

