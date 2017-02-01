Kingsville firefighter sent to San Antonio burn center

System.Object

KINGSVILLE (KIII NEWS) - A Kingsville volunteer firefighter employed as a bus driver for the Ricardo Independent School District was sent via HALO Flight Wednesday to a San Antonio burn center after receiving possible second- or third-degree burns from a burst radiator.

According to Kleberg County Judge Rudy Madrid, the man was checking under the hood of one of the buses when its radiator ruptured, spewing scalding hot water all over him. HALO Flight was contacted and he was transported to San Antonio.

This is a developing story and 3News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

