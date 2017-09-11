Kingsville officials, first responders attend 9/11 ceremony

KINGSVILLE (KIII NEWS) - The City of Kingsville's first responders all gathered Monday morning at the Tucotte-Piper Mortuary for their third annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony.

State Rep. J.M. Lozano was there along with the Kingsville Fire Department, Kleberg County Sheriff's Department and other county officials. A harpist and bagpiper performed at the event, which also included a 21-gun salute.

The Corpus Christi Veteran's Band performed as well.

Following the event, 600 plates were served to first responders across the street.

© 2017 KIII-TV