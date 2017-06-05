New explosives storage facilities in store for NASK

KINGSVILLE (KIII NEWS) - Naval Air Station Kingsville will soon be getting a new place to store their explosives. Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Southeast has recently awarded a $2.5 million contact to a company out of Brownsville called Solid Structures Inc. to build three above ground structures. The current explosive magazines are underground.

"This project brings much needed upgrades to our munitions storage capability," said Capt. Erik A. Spitzer, NAS Kingsville commanding officer. "These new facilities will allow us to safely and securely handle the munitions needed to meet Training Wing Two's training mission requirements."





"We currently have two functional bunkers and one condemned bunker," said Lt. Cmdr. Steve Parks, NAS Kingsville public works officer. "All three bunkers have experienced severe deterioration and risk damage to munitions stored there from rainwater penetration through the failing earthen bunkers. Replacement is paramount."

As part of the contract, the project will call for the demolition of the three existing magazines. Work should be completed by November 2018.

