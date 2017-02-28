KIII
Close

Port Aransas Mardi Gras parade Tuesday night

The annual Mardi Gras Parade in Port Aransas got underway Tuesday night.

Michael Gibson, KIII 5:46 PM. CST February 28, 2017

PORT ARANSAS (KIII NEWS) - The annual Mardi Gras Parade in Port Aransas got underway Tuesday night.

Kiii News Reporter Michael Gibson went Live from the event with more details of the night's festivities.

(© 2017 KIII)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories