Close Port Aransas Mardi Gras parade Tuesday night The annual Mardi Gras Parade in Port Aransas got underway Tuesday night. Michael Gibson, KIII 5:46 PM. CST February 28, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST PORT ARANSAS (KIII NEWS) - The annual Mardi Gras Parade in Port Aransas got underway Tuesday night.Kiii News Reporter Michael Gibson went Live from the event with more details of the night's festivities. (© 2017 KIII) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories Former Hooks player part of a new plea program Feb 28, 2017, 7:02 p.m. Carroll High School hosts African fashion show Feb 28, 2017, 6:59 p.m. Students attend GEMS conference at Moody High School Feb 28, 2017, 6:58 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs