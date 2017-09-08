Port of Corpus Christi say they open for business following storm

PORTLAND (KIII NEWS) - A large crowd showed up Wednesday at the Northshore Country Club in Portland for the annual State of the Port luncheon. Port of Corpus Christi Commissioner, and local banker Wes Hoskins was the featured speaker for the event.

State Representatives Todd Hunter and J.M. Lozano also spoke to the crowd about what the State of Texas is doing help those who suffered damage from Hurricane Harvey.

The main message that came from the meeting was that the Port of Corpus Christi is up and running.

"We're back to business. You know, South Texas is open I think that's the word we need to get out. We're open for business. I know there's some other industries looking to come into South Texas and we're open for that we're open for industry," said Hoskins.

The Port of Corpus Christi is the 6th largest port in the United States and currently the number one oil exporter.

