Premont community comes together to help family in need

PREMONT (KIII NEWS) - Tragedy in Premont over the weekend as a families home goes up in flames leaving them with nothing. Fortunately, dozens of people in the small town have come together to help them out.

it was around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning when the flames broke out at a Diana Montalvo's home along SW 7th Street. She lived there with her mother and her 6-year old son. The family lost everything in the fire, but the saving grace, they say, is that nobody was injured.

Within hours, the community of Premont stepped up, a man named Bobby Davila and his brother Frank offered the family a free place to live during this tragic time in their lives.

The community has also put up a gofundme.com account for the family. The story is coming up on 3News@10 Monday, but if you would like to help out follow this link: https://www.gofundme.com/dianas-fire-recovery-fund

