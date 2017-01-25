San Patricio County Junior Livestock Show underway

SINTON (KIII NEWS) - Chickens and rabbits were shown and judged Wednesday at the San Patricio County Junior Livestock Show.

Pigs and lambs will take the stage Thursday, with the cattle being judged Friday.

Students said this week is finally their time to shine after a year's worth of hard work and dedication. For some, the livestock show is a family event.

If you want to contribute to these students' scholarship funds, you can head out to the auction sales all day Saturday for all animals, homemaking and shop projects.

