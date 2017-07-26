Second fatality this week involving stranded motorist on I-37

LIVE OAK COUNTY (KIII NEWS) - For the second time in less than a week, a stranded motorist has been struck and killed along I-37 in Live Oak County by an oncoming driver that could not see the victim in the dark.

According to Department of Public Safety troopers, it was around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday when a driver towing two vehicles was pulled to the side of the road after a crash. His vehicle was stuck in the southbound lane of I-37, about three miles north of George West. The driver did not have any lights on.

Troopers said the driver of a Dodge pickup going south on I-37 could not see the disabled vehicles in the roadway and struck one of the vehicles being towed from the rear.

The driver of the disabled vehicle, identified as 46-year-old Joaquin Orellana Rivera of El Salvador, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Troopers said the driver of the Dodge did not sustain any injuries. Troopers are still investigating the crash.

This is the second fatal accident in that area this week. At around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, 35-year-old Brandi Leigh Prevett was struck and killed along I-37 just north of Three Rivers in Live Oak County. Troopers said Prevett was the passenger of a disable vehicle on the side of the roadway and was walking in the right lane when she was struck by an oncoming vehicle.

Troopers said the driver could not see Prevett in the street because it was too dark.

