Several vehicles involved in accident near Aransas Pass

ARANSAS PASS (KIII NEWS) - Weather could have played a role in an early morning accident along State Highway 35 near Aransas Pass. Just after 7AM Thursday morning an 18-wheeler crashed into another vehicle crossing the intersection at Airport Road and SH 35.

That accident caused a chain reaction of several other minor accidents. Details about the injuries are very limited at this time. If you are traveling in the area, you are asked to slow down and use caution.3News has a crew on the scene and we will bring you more information as it becomes available.

(© 2017 KIII)