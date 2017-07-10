Silver Alert issued for 81-year-old John Knott out of Refugio

REFUGIO (KIII NEWS) - The Refugio Police Department is looking for 81-year-old John Knott, a Refugio man who was reported missing at 3 a.m. July 10. A Silver Alert has been issued for him.

A family member told police that Knott is diagnosed with dementia.

Family members believe Knott drove off in a 2012 Toyota Highlander. He was last seen around 10 p.m. Sunday, July 9, at his home in Refugio.

Knott is described as a white male standing five-foot ten and weighing about 185 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes. He was driving a white 2012 Toyota Highlander with Texas license plate DK4R520.

If you have any information regarding Knott's whereabouts, please call the Refugio Police Department at 361-526-4533.

