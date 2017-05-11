South Texas congressman discusses proposed border wall

FALFURRIAS (KIII NEWS) - President Donald Trump is continuing with his plan to build a 1,900-mile wall along the southern border of the U.S. This week, the list of contractors who will build the prototype wall is supposed to be narrowed down.

Congressman Vincente Gonzalez represents a number of counties that stretch from the border all the way up to San Marcos. He said the wall is not a good idea, but more security measures are the way to go.

Gonzalez is the District 15 Representative and during a stopover in Falfurrias, 3News asked him about the wall. He said that no member of congress who has a district on the southern border has come out in support of it.

Congress did recently okay $1.5 billion for border security, but that is for technology and maintenance of fencing that is already along the border. Gonzalez agrees with using other means than building a wall.

Gonzalez said that one estimate on the cost of Trump's border wall was more than $20 billion. That was from an expert at MIT.

The congressman pointed out that even if there was a wall, there would always have to be Border Patrol along the perimeter, and all the technology would still have to be in use that is there now.

