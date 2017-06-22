Suspect in Victoria mosque fire indicted with hate crime

VICTORIA (KIII NEWS) - Federal authorities announced Thursday the indictment of a South Texas man with a hate crime in connection with a January mosque fire in Victoria.

The indictment said 25-year-old Marq Perez of Victoria faces several counts, including damage to religious property and obstruction of religious belief, explosives used in commission of a felony and possession of a destructive device.

If convicted, Perez could face up to 40 years in prison and pay $750,000 in fines.

Attorneys told a judge back in March that Perez was suspected of setting the mosque fire back on Jan. 28. He was arrested on March 3 on a felony charge of having an incendiary device in an unrelated case. He remains in federal custody.

© 2017 KIII-TV