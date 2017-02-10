TAMUK fighting proposed cuts to school budget

KINGSVILLE (KIII NEWS) - Texas A&M University-Kingsville President Steven Tallant said he has been working to try and fight proposed cuts to the university's budget, which could be as much as $26 million.

State lawmakers are dealing with less tax dollars rolling in, and that means State spending will have to be slashed; but Tallant told 3News that his school cannot take such a huge financial hit.

Kiii News Reporter Michael Gibson looked into the situation and came back with the details.

