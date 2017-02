KINGSVILLE (KIII NEWS) - Two well known Texas A&M University-Kingsville students are being remembered this week. Tosin Oloba and Oscar Fuentes were killed in a car wreck along Highway 77 over the weekend after the car they were in plunged into the San Antonio River.

Kiii News Reporter Michael Gibson was on a very somber TAMUK campus Monday and brought back more details.

