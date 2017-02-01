"The Wall that Heals" on display in Rockport Thursday through Sunday

ROCKPORT (KIII NEWS) - It's called "The Wall that Heals" -- a mobile version of the Vietnam Wall in Washington D.C. It displays 58,000 names of Vietnam veterans, and it is going to be in Rockport for the public to see through Sunday.

On Wednesday, a briefing was held to preview the event. The Wall will be on display Thursday-Sunday at the festival grounds at Rockport Harbor. It is free and open to the public.

