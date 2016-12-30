Toddler recovering after being struck by a car

ROCKPORT (KIII NEWS) - One small boy is recovering after being hit by a car in Rockport just after 9 p.m. Thursday. A witness shared her recollection of the startling event with 3News.

Karen Godfrey was sitting on the back porch of her home when she heard cries coming from the street. After she stepped outside, she discovered a mother cradling her son on the sidewalk saying he had just been hit by a car.

The accident happened off Highway 35. It is still unknown just how the toddler was hit, but the driver of the car did stop to render aid.

Godfrey, who has background in medical assistance, immediately stepped in to help and was able to check for serious injuries before the ambulance arrived. She said it was her natural instinct to help.

"Well as a mother, when you hear that guttural cry from another mother, you're immediately on alert," Godrey said. "When I approached the scene, when I asked what happened and they said a child had been hit, I immediately jumped in."

Godfrey said the mother also sustained injuries trying to stop the moving car. Her condition remains unknown.

