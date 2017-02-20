Transplant recipient attends Be a Match bone marrow registry event

KINGSVILLE (KIII NEWS) - Texas A&M University-Kingsville senior Taylor Wilkins was the recipient of a life-saving bone marrow transplant. He spoke with 3News Monday during a Be a Match Registry bone marrow registry event.

Wilkins, who is 25 now, was diagnosed at the age of 10 with myelodysplastic syndrome. On Sept. 6, 2002, he received a call that a match had been found for a bone marrow transplant. He has now been cancer-free for 14 years.

The bone marrow registry event is going on from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, Feb. 20-22, on the TAMUK campus. Booths will be set up on the first floor of the Memorial Student Union Building, in the Jernigan Library and at the Javelina Dining Hall.

When registering, potential donors will be given a kit with four cotton swabs to sample their cheek cells. They will then be placed in the Be a Match Registry until they turn 65.

The event is sponsored by Student Health and Wellness and the Student Government Association.

