Truck driver dies in single-vehicle rollover in Orange Grove

ORANGE GROVE, TEXAS (KIII NEWS) - Department of Public Safety troopers have confirmed to 3News that the driver of an 18-wheeler hauling fuel that rolled over Wednesday at FM 624 and County Road 314 in Orange Grove has died from his injuries.

The accident happened around 11 a.m. Authorities at the time said the driver was trapped in the vehicle in unknown condition. The road was closed to traffic as crews responded.

Authorities later confirmed that the driver died in the accident.

Hazmat crews were called to the scene to clean up fuel that was leaking from the flipped tanker. Along with the Orange Grove Police Department, crews from the Alice Fire Department, Naval Air Station-Kingsville and the Department of Public Safety responded to the accident.

