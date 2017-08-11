U.S. Border Patrol finds 86 undocumented immigrants near McAllen

HIDALGO, TEXAS (KIII NEWS) - The U.S. Border Patrol is continuing their effort to curb illegal immigration. This week, agents from the Weslaco Border Patrol station found 86 undocumented immigrants near a canal in Hidalgo, Texas, just south of McAllen.

According to Border Patrol officials, it was Monday night when the agents spotted the large group of people walking toward them along a trail. All were apprehended without incident and admitted to being in the U.S. illegally.

Agents said of the 86 immigrants, there were 36 adults and 50 juveniles, 16 of which were not accompanied by an adult guardian. All were of Guatemalan descent.

