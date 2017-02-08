Victim in two-vehicle accident in Premont dies from injuries

PREMONT (KIII NEWS) - A 30-year-old man in Jim Wells County has died from injuries he sustained in a two-vehicle accident last Thursday.

The accident happened around 10:15 p.m. Feb. 2 on Highway 281, one mile north of Premont. Department of Public Safety troopers said a pickup truck was heading north when a Chevy truck on FM 716 failed to stop at the stop sign and drove out in front of the vehicle.

The two people inside the Chevy truck were ejected from the vehicle because they were not wearing their seat belts. The passenger of the Chevy, J.D. Trevino from Premont, was transported by HALO Flight to Christus Spohn Memorial Hospital. He died from his injures Tuesday.

Both drivers of the trucks were taken to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

