Water boil advisory in effect for Riviera residents

RIVIERA, TEXAS (KIII NEWS) - A water boil advisory was issued for the residents of Riviera, Texas, Monday after a line break caused to a line break. The line has since been fixed, but officials said that advisory will remain in effect for a couple of days as a precaution.

Hoot Gibson of Riviera Water System, Inc., confirmed to 3News Tuesday that the broken line had been repaired, but the boil would remain in effect.

The notice tells residents that any water to be used for drinking and cooking should be brought to a vigorous boil for two minutes to ensure the destruction of potential bacteria.

When the water boil advisory is lifted, residents will be notified by water system officials.

