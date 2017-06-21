Freer woman killed in head-on collision with 18-wheeler

FREER, TEXAS (KIII NEWS) - Department of Public Safety investigators have identified the woman who was killed in a head-on collision Tuesday night on Highway 44 outside of Freer.

DPS troopers said it was around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday when 85-year-old Maureen Harrington Grieder of Freer, Texas, was attempting to pass an 18-wheeler traveling in front of her on Highway 44. When she attempted to pass, she ended up colliding head-on with another 18-wheeler occupied by a single driver.

Grieder was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Troopers said their investigation into the crash is ongoing.

