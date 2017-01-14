South TX Birding: The Backyard Bird Count Event

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - In this edition of South Texas Birding, we're talking birding with children and an upcoming birding event called the Great Backyard Bird Count!

Lari Jo Johnston, the director of environmental education at the Coastal Bend Bays and Estuaries Program joined us on 3 News First Edition to give us all the details behind the big event.

The Great Backyard Bird Count will take place February 17-20. This is an annual nationwide bird count sponsored by Cornell Lab of Ornithology and Audubon Society. These observations are important because no single scientist, or team of scientists could hope to capture so much information about birds around the world in only four days. This information provides a long-term record of how bird populations may be changing over time.

