South TX Gardener: More than a pot, it's an entire grow system

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Have you ever heard of a plant that waters itself? The South Texas gardener, Gabriel Vega joined us on 3 News First Edition to introduce us to a type of pot that not only saves space, but also holds a separate chamber for water. Vega brought with him a Tomato Barrel with him to show us.

The pot allows plants to top out at almost five feet tall. It's a self-watering planter with Water Smart design that contains water so you don't waste a drop! The container is Ideal for patios, apartments, decks, rooftops, or anywhere else where space is at a premium.

