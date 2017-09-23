KIII
Close

South TX Gardener: More than a pot, it's an entire grow system

Gabriel Vega joined us on 3 News First Edition with a look at a unique pot that can help keep your plants watered, even when you forget to.

KIII 7:42 AM. CDT September 23, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Have you ever heard of a plant that waters itself?  The South Texas gardener, Gabriel Vega joined us on 3 News First Edition to introduce us to a type of pot that not only saves space, but also holds a separate chamber for water.  Vega brought with him a Tomato Barrel with him to show us.  

The pot allows plants to top out at almost five feet tall.  It's a self-watering planter with Water Smart design that contains water so you don't waste a drop!  The container is Ideal for patios, apartments, decks, rooftops, or anywhere else where space is at a premium.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.
http://marketplace-redirect.doapps.com/3257
Got an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories