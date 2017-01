CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The South Texas Gardener, Gabriel Vega joined us on 3 News First Edition with tips on how to start a vegetable garden during the winter months.

This is a list of veggies to start indoors with a seed starting kit or similar items:

Broccoli

Cabbage

Peas

Peppers

Tomatoes

Kale

Cauliflower

Spinach

(© 2017 KIII)