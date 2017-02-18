South TX Gardener: Transitioning Plants back Outside just in Time for Spring

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - For better results when transplanting our plants outdoors.

If using plants that you have started indoors form seed, you will need to "harden off" these plants for at least two weeks prior to transplanting out side.

This is a matter of taking the plants out side for a small amount of time and gradually increasing both the amount of time and increasing the amount of direct sun the plant gets. Starting the plant out in a milder climate such as a patio with filtering light to eventually full sun.

Plants that are able to grow in our climate at this time of the year are looking for warm soil to root in so if you have not prepared your site a month ago then you may want to "solarize" your soil with black plastic for a few days or leave the black plastic covering your site for the first week after transplanting.

When digging a new home for your plant be sure to dig a little wider than the container that the plant is in and about 3 inches deeper than where the roots would be.

At the bottom of the hole add a little bit of bone meal and crab shale to help with root growth. Back fill 2 or three inches with compost and soil mix. This will encourage the root system to reach for the crab shale and grow into the bone meal which will not only encourage root growth but also be a good source of phosphorous which will help in plump fruits.

Next remove plant from container if possible even if you are using those biodegradable pots, Its just better to remove the container to avoid any un needed problems that may restrict or cause delay to expanding root zones.

Back fill with compost and top dress with worm castings, sea weed extract , bat or sea bird guano for fast vegetative leafy growth.

Once the plant is between 8 and 12 inches tall cover the grow bed around the plants with three to 4 inches of native organic mulch.

