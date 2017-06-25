Southwest airlines makes emergency landing in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A disruptive passenger on a Southwest Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Houston forced an emergency landing in Corpus Christi Sunday.

Flight 4519 was headed to William P. Hobby Airport in Houston when the captain of the flight was notified of a potential threat.

The flight team decided to land the plane in at CCIA and a passenger was detained.

Passengers on board the flight said a woman attempted to pry open the emergency exit door during the flight.

The flight landed safely and continued to its original destination.

