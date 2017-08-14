SpaceX launch carries TAMUCC research to orbit

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Dozens of students at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi gathered Monday to watch the SpaceX rocket launch. It's carrying a special fungus that was collected and researched by students.

The findings could make medical history.

The scientific projects on Falcon 9 are being taken to space for a month to see what the effects of microgravity and UV light will be on them. TAMUCC's marine biology students sent a deep sea penicillin fungus.

The fungus was collected and studied by Dr. Brnadi Kiel Reese and her students for seven years.

Rachel Weisend has been working on the project for a year and said it was chosen as a project to incubate while frozen at the International Space Station for a month to see if microgravity and UV light will change its genome. If there is any change at all, the fungus will likely create new antibiotics, which would be life-changing for the medical industry.

Thankfully, Monday's launch was successful.

"Such a relief to see the rocket launch and also to see it hit orbit," Dr. Reese said.

Now they wait a month before the samples are returned to Earth, and then data collection begins -- a months-long process.

"Once it comes back it'll be a long time until we can actually do something with those results, but we're excited for what it could lead to," Weisend said.

© 2017 KIII-TV