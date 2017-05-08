Spanish-English classes offered to help curb smoking

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Nueces County Public Health District is offering classes in both Spanish and English for those looking to stop smoking.

The two part, 2-hour series will be at the Joe Garza Recreation Center at 1111 Bernice Drive. The classes will be next Wednesday, May 17th and again on Wednesday, May 24th from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The class curriculum is based on the American Cancer Society's Fresh Start Program. The class is limited to 10 participants and will be filled on a first come, first serve basis.

For more information and to register call 361-826-7267.

