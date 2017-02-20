Speaker of the House Paul Ryan pays visit to Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - U.S. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan was in Corpus Christi Monday and had lunch with fellow Republicans at the Susser home on Ocean Drive.

Ryan, who is visiting South Texas for numerous reasons, arrived Monday morning at the Corpus Christi International Airport. He was then escorted by the Corpus Christi Police Department and Secret Service to the Ocean Drive home.

While there was no availability for an interview with the Wisconsin congressman, his office released this statement:

"Paul Ryan is excited to be back in Texas supporting his house Republican colleagues. These conservative leaders are playing a key role in getting our country back on track."

After lunch, Ryan flew down to the Valley for a fundraiser.

