Special Election Coverage: Results Show Joe McComb to become new Mayor

Kiii Staff , KIII 11:04 PM. CDT May 06, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - All voting locations have reported their numbers and early results are in the mayoral special election are in.

Numbers show that Joe McComb is in the lead and set to become Corpus Christi's new mayor.

Nelda Martinez announced after early results that she's conceding.

Joe McComb - 52.22%

Nelda Martinez - 30.28 %

Larry White 7.13 %

Mark A. Di Carlo - 3.47%

Jonathan Garison - 2.99%

Ray Madrigal - 1.59%

James M. Hernandez - 1.81%

Margareta Fratila - 0.50%

