Special Olympics Athletes show off Bowling Skills

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Around six hundred local Special Olympic athletes put their bowling talents to the test Saturday, as the Special Olympics hosted its annual Area 2 Bowling Competition for South Texas at the Bowlero bowling alley.

Participants had the chance to show their skills and play in a variety of different bowling games. The objective of most of the athletes at the event was to qualify, and have to chance to compete in the statewide tournament at SOTX's 25th annual Winter Games in Austin, Texas.

