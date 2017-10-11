Special price for this weekend's Rockport-Fulton Seafair

ROCKPORT (KIII NEWS) - The 43rd annual Rockport-Fulton Seafair opens its doors at 5 p.m. Thursday at Rockport Harbor with free admission to everyone!

Organizers were gathered Wednesday at the festival grounds to get ready for the thousands who are expected to attend the weekend festival. There will be live bands and performers along with some 120 vendors selling jewelry, art and other items.

Since all of this is going on as the city and surrounding areas continue to recover from Hurricane Harvey, ticket prices have been dropped to $5 each, and everyone under the age of 18 gets in free.

"We are having a free benefit concert tomorrow night," Seafair Chairman Eric Heller said Wednesday. "It's going to be really neat. It's going to be here at the big tent and they're setting up the acoustics right now. We should have a lot of people tomorrow night."

The proceeds from opening night at the Seafair will go to a local charity.

