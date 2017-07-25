KIII
Close

Special Report: A Boater's Story

For decades the Majek name has been well known in the boating community.

KIII STAFF , KIII 11:00 PM. CDT July 25, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - For decades the Majek name has been well known in the boating community. It's a local and family owned boat building company that began in Corpus Christi. Though their products are shipped all over the Country, they are still based here. 
 
Our Steven Cavazos has a special report on how these hand crafted boats quickly grew into one of the most in demand products on the water. 

© 2017 KIII-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories