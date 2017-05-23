Special Report: Breaking the Chains

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Every day, thousands of children are trafficked for sex through the state of Texas, according to the FBI. Sadly, only one-percent are identified and rescued.

In this 3News Special Report, Kiii News Anchor John-Thomas Kobos hears from one survivor who was trafficked in the Coastal Bend and shows us how we might be able to stop this growing sex crime by "breaking the chains."

Cassandra Strom is an open book.

"I was left for dead. I was beaten. I've been on the streets," Strom said.

"Hello Navi" is a novella about human trafficking written by Strom. It catalogs her experiences being sold, used and traded for sex by her mother and stepfather, and later by pimps. This went on from the age of six when she moved to Corpus Christi until she was 24 years old.

"If you want to get down to the nitty gritty about it, it's the demand," Strom said. "We need to stop the demand. As long as there are men who are willing to pay for sex with children, this crime is going to continue to grow."

According to a University of Texas study in January, law enforcement officials estimate that roughly 79,000 children are trafficked through Texas.

A local task force who partners with Strom and the non-profit she works with, New Life Refuge Ministries, said about 3,000 children and teens could be in our area right now being trafficked for sex.

"It's the fastest growing crime, and it's catching up with drug trafficking and arms trafficking," Strom said.

Strom provides unique insight for law enforcement, detailing how she grew up knowing nothing but being told to trade her body for money, drugs and alcohol.

"I went through some times where I would get sober, and I would get off the streets and I would clean myself up, but then I would always end up going back out," Strom said. "The guilt, the shame, the condemnation would drive me back out into drug use, to vulnerability, and I would end up being prostituted by a pimp or being controlled by a man."

Someone who pays to sleep with girls can look like anyone, warns Strom, except for one thing.

"I wish I could tell you who was coming into the hotel room looks like this, or like that, or he's this color or this age, but it's men with disposable income," Strom said. "As pornography has become more graphic and more violent, and using younger and younger images, there is a true addiction in the brain."

Strom got out March 18, 2004. She said forgiveness was key.

"Forgiving not only the people who victimized me, but forgiving myself for being vulnerable," Strom said. "My life was changed when I gave my life to Jesus, and that's really my story. That he gave me a brand new life."

That included working with New Life Refuge Ministries to create a home for girls who have been trafficked.

"There are less than 300 beds in the country for children who have been sex trafficked. Less than 30 beds in Texas, and none in our area," Strom said.

Through sharing her story and fundraising, Strom said the new "Home of Hope" could be open for girls in the Coastal Bend area in less than two months.

On the day of this interview, Strom was celebrating her 40th birthday and looking back on what she has overcome.

"I have so many friends, I can't even count them. I have a healthy marriage, married almost 14 years," Strom said. "I have a stepson and a grandson. I have an amazing life."

You can help New Life Refuge Ministries grow their "Home of Hope" by visiting NewLifeRefuge.com or calling 361-946-6331. Also, if you suspect anyone is a victim or involved in sex trafficking, call 911.

