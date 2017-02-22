Special Report: Cyber Sense

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Cyber predators search out children who do not have a parent supervising their cell phone use.

Law enforcement officials say cases of cyber crimes are up 20% in South Texas.

3News anchor John-Thomas Kobos shows us in a special report, why parents must exercise common cyber-sense when it comes to monitoring their child's smart phone behavior.

Areli Quinones spends her days taking care of family, her year-and-a-half-old Zoe and keeping her Portland house in tip-top shape.

What worries her the most is her 13-year-old Alanis, who participates in choir and volleyball.

It's what Quinones does not see with Alanis and her cell phone use that worries her.

Quininones said Alanis has so many likes on her social media posts and she does not even know who some of the people are.

According to pew research, 73% of teenagers 13 to 17-years-old have access to mobile devices. There is even a term for it, "Mobile-Teens".

Experts say that is like having a pocket computer within their reach.

Quinones is keenly aware predators use many of the available apps to reach out to kids,

that is why she uses parental controls when available.

Quinones said she will get an alert on her phone if Alanis is looking at something inappropriate.

Captain Denny Asbury is with the CCPD's Cyber Crimes division and he works with the FBI and Homeland Security to track down online predators.

Captain Asbury said just because there is an increase of 20% reported predator cases, does not mean that is increasing that much, it just means more cases are being reported.

He also said that predators do not have to be nearby to get personal information, and that they have had predators from overseas.

Quinones said she is worried most about chat-rooms. She said her daughter becomes part of group messages and that people she does not know just join. Quinones has decided to take an old-school approach. She has given her daughter a schedule for her phone, and if Alanis does not obey, she deletes apps or takes away the phone.

