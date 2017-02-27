Close Special Report: Night Riders A look at a night out with CCPD officers. Steven Cavazos, KIII 7:26 AM. CST February 27, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Police officers on the streets are the first line of defense when it comes to keeping everyone safe.In this special report, KIII's Steven Cavazos shows exactly what goes into patrolling our Corpus Christi streets. KIII CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories Military Matters: WWII Pilot Feb 27, 2017, 10:08 a.m. Man gets 14-year sentence for band director's death Feb 27, 2017, 10:07 a.m. Help Fill the Desks by attending the OLPH Annual Fish Fry Feb 27, 2017, 9:28 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs